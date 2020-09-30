An accused marijuana dealer had his preliminary hearing continued until December.
Benjamin Noah Lanager, 19, of Hawk Run, is charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI-controlled substance, ungraded misdemeanors and careless driving, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 20, Clearfield-based state police were conducting a checkpoint on the Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township when a trooper made contact with the occupants of a Jeep Patriot.
The trooper said he could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When he asked the driver about it, Lanager said he smoked some marijuana earlier but there wasn’t any in the vehicle.
The vehicle was searched and inside the center console was found eight bags of suspected marijuana, plastic bags for packaging, a grinder, a digital scale, and a smoking pipe.
On the rear passenger floor there was a bag containing a Mason jar filled with suspected marijuana, plastic bags containing suspected marijuana, plastic bags for packaging, a smoking pipe, rolling papers and deodorizing spray.
A field sobriety test was performed on Lanager and he was found to be impaired. Lanager also admitted he sells marijuana.
Lanager is represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield; Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth.