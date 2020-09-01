Morrisdale man who is accused of showing a 5-year-old how to smoke marijuana waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Monday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Robert Keith Forster, 29, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony of the third degree; and two counts and corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 20, the child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center. The child said his/her parents would put needles in their arms and his/her dad would let the him/her smoke marijuana in his pipe.
The child went into great detail about how the adults would smoke marijuana. The child said the “weed” was all green and Foster would pack the marijuana in the pipe with his thumb and would put fire in one end of the pipe and they would suck on the other end while covering a tiny hole.
The child said the marijuana felt hot when smoked and sometimes he would cough when the “weed was wicked.”
The child said he/she smoked marijuana a “bunch” of times in Foster’s bedroom.
The child also said his/her parents would put “subs” down, use a razor to make lines and would suck them up using a tube. The child said “subs” were little pills that they would cut up into pieces.
On June 17, Clearfield-based state police interviewed Foster at the barracks. During the interview, Foster repeatedly denied allowing his child to smoke marijuana but said he caught his children getting into his marijuana drawer.
He also said sometimes his children have caught him smoking marijuana. Peacock told him that he didn’t think it was possible for the child to make it up and asked him if the child would lie about something like that.
Foster said he wouldn’t but continued to deny giving the child marijuana and showing him how to smoke it. Eventually, Foster broke down and began to cry and said he would never be the father he wanted to be and terminated the interview.
Bail was set at $10,000 monetary on Aug. 18; Foster did not post and was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail. On Monday, bail was lowered to $10,000 unsecured and Foster was released.
Foster was represented by Chief Public Defender Daniel Bell; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.