A Harrisburg man accused of robbing and assaulting two teenagers in Clearfield waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland at Centralized Court.
Jonathan Marlin Lippart, 20, is charged with robbery-inflict bodily injury, felony of the second degree; robbery-take property by force, and two counts of conspiray/take property by force, all of which are felonies of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking and terroristic threats, misdemeanors of the first degree; recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, misdemeanors of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 8, Clearfield Borough Police received a report that a 16-year-old male was robbed and the victim was now at home in Philipsburg with his mother.
At the request of Curry, the victim and his mother came to the police station to give a statement.
The victim reported that Lippert contacted him via Snapchat and asked him if he would give him a ride and offered to pay him money.
He agreed and he and his 17-year-old male friend went to a convenience store along Bigler Avenue to meet Lippert.
Lippert got in the backseat and asked if they could pick up a friend of his on Hill Street. They agreed and picked up the male who also sat in the back seat.
They then drove to a residence on Dorey Street, which was their destination.
When he parked the car he saw Lippert’s arm come around the front passenger seat. In his hand was a Taser and he used it to Tase his friend.
At the same time he was grabbed from behind and something touched his head that felt like a gun.
The victim said he put his hands in the air and the men in the back seat told them to give them everything they had.
While this was going on, the 17-year-old was still being Tased by Lippert.
The victim said he gave them his wallet and they also asked for his keys. The victim said he complied and gave them the keys.
They also demanded their phones but they couldn’t find one of them inside the vehicle.
Lippert and the male then left with their wallets, keys and a cell phone.
He said he and his friend then got out of the vehicle and began walking and were thinking about what to do next.
They decided to return to the car and upon arrival they saw a female outside the residence.
They asked her if she found any car keys, she said she didn’t but a male came out and said he found these keys on their porch.
They took the keys and drove away.
After the robbery, the 16-year-old said he received a threatening message from Lippert on Snapchat.
“I’d think twice about of coming at me cause ill (sp) kill everything in your crib down to your goldfish bro,” Lippert said.
He said he would get six friends with AK-47s to come after him if he did.
“You got what you got so move on and keep on living. Until next time,” Lippert said.
The 17-year-old victim was then interviewed at the police station.
He gave a similar account of what happened but he said he is 75 percent sure that the man who gave them the keys was the same man that was in the vehicle with Lippert.
On March 9, Lippert was brought to the police station for an interview.
Lippert denied involvement and said he was not at the convenience store at 7 p.m.
Police then confronted him with surveillance video from the store showing he was there.
Lippert then admitted to being there but said he didn’t think he was there at 7 p.m.
He said he had been smoking that night for “self medication.”
He said he got a ride from two people from the convenience store. He said he had walked up to them and asked for a ride.
Lippert denied knowing the people who gave him a ride and agreed to show police the text messages on his phone.
Police transported Lippert to the Hill Street residence and he retrieved his phone.
On the phone police found messages between Lippert and a person named “Jared” planning the robbery. In the text messages, “Jared” asks Lippert if he is going to Tase one of the males. Jared asks for Lippert’s gun so he could put it to the other victim’s neck and Lippert agrees to the plan.
When questioned about the messages, Lippert said he believed the two males were going to jump him.
Police searched the Hill Street residence and found Shawna Shepler and Jarrod Gesin, 42, of DuBois and both were taken into custody.
Lippert is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Gesin has also been charged with felony robbery and assault and is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.