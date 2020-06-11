A Lock Haven man who fired shots at two state troopers during a high speed chase early yesterday morning has been charged with attempted homicide and numerous other charges.
Quintin Michael Titus, 25, is charged with criminal attempt-criminal homicide, a felony of the first degree, two counts; criminal attempt-murder of a law enforcement officer, a homicide of the first degree, two counts; aggravated assault, felony of the first degree, two counts; aggravated assault-attempts to cause bodiliy injury to designated individuals, felony of the second degree, four counts; possess firearm with manufacture number altered, a felony of the second degree; possession of firearm prohibited, a felony of the second degree; fleeing or eluding police, a felony of the third degree; DUI and numerous related charges.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, yesterday at approximately 2:50 a.m. two troopers were traveling north on state Route 53 in Decatur Township when they ran the license plate on a pickup truck and it came back registered to “Ford.” They attempted a traffic stop and the troopers turned on the emergency lights, but the vehicle began to flee.
The truck passed a vehicle in front of it and turned left on Doran Road. When it was near the intersection of Crago Lane, the driver fired two shots at the patrol vehicle from the driver’s side. The state troopers continued to chase the suspect and eventually Titus lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Kate Street and Elizabeth Street near Osceola Mills.
The vehicle became disabled and Titus began to flee on foot toward Blanchard Street in Osceola Mills but was apprehended. Inside Titus’ vehicle troopers found a Hi-Point 9mm handgun that appeared to be jammed.
The police cruiser was examined and no bullet damage was observed.
Titus was interviewed at 11:20 a.m. He said he recently traded some methaphetamine for the gun and said he carries it for protection. When asked why he fired at the troopers, Titus began to cry and said he shot at the police in an attempt of “suicide by cop.”
He told troopers he has nothing to live for since he lost his children.
Titus is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.