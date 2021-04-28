Matthew Alan Kelley, 27, of Hermitage, who is accused of defrauding a woman out of $27,896, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Kelley is accused of fraudulently selling a trailer in Lawrence Township that he didn’t own.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 14, Officer Jonathan Walker of the Lawrence Township Police Department spoke to the victim.
The victim said in December she responded to an advertisement on Facebook Market Place for the sale of a trailer along Willow Drive.
She set up a meeting to tour the trailer on Dec. 31 and was met there by Kelley and he gave her a tour of the trailer, both inside and out.
She told him that she wanted to buy the trailer but he said she would have to give him a deposit because other people were interested in it.
She agreed to buy the trailer for $27,000 and gave Kelley a check for $5,000 for the deposit, according to the affidavit.
Kelley told her he forgot the legal documents so he instead drew up the contract on a piece of paper agreeing to the terms where she would pay the balance of the funds by Jan. 10, 2021.
She said she cashed out several IRA accounts and met back with Kelley on Jan. 8 and wrote Kelley three checks worth $7,000 a piece. Kelley provided her with a “Quitclaim deed,” which appeared to be a certified legal document.
She later wrote Kelley a check for $898 to finalize the deal and Kelley told her the deed would arrive in eight to 10 business days, the affidavit stated.
On Jan. 13, the victim said she texted Kelley about the title and he allegedly responded by saying it would arrive in another two weeks.
On Feb. 1 she texted Kelley about the title and he reportedly responded by saying he was waiting for the checks to clear.
After this she had no further contact with Kelley.
On Feb. 13 the mobile home park manager contacted her and asked how she could have purchased the trailer since the owner is incarcerated in state prison and would be there for a while, according to the affidavit.
The victim then called the police.
The victim said she has since learned that Kelley is incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail for fraud.
Walker learned that Kelley is incarcerated for defrauding other victims throughout the state in a similar manner.
Walker contacted the owner of the trailer who said he hired a law firm and Kelley represented himself as an attorney. The owner said he asked Kelley to pay his mortgage and provided him with his credit card information. The owner said he didn’t know Kelley had sold his residence and did not give him permission to sell it.
Kelley is charged with burglary, felony of the first degree; forgery, felony of the second degree; theft by deception-false impression, criminal trespass-enter structure, criminal use of a communication facility, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of recordable instruments, all of which are felonies of the third degree; secure execution of documents by deception and false impression, misdemeanors of the second degree; and driving while license is suspended or revoked, a summary offense.