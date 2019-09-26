A Clearfield man accused illegally shooting bats and causing damage to nearby cars waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Donald B. Luzier II, 35, is charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree; taking/possessing game or wildlife, and drive or disturb game, both of which are summary offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 27, Lawrence Township Police received a report that some vehicles in the parking lot at Hidden Valley Speedway were damaged by shotgun pellets falling from the sky.
Police responded to the area and spoke to a resident who said he heard gunshots to the east in the area of Mann Road.
Police responded to the area and spoke to Luzier, who said he was shooting skeet earlier and those must have been the shots the resident heard.
While walking on the property to leave, police observed an injured bat on Luzier’s property. The bat was still alive and was bleeding from its wing.
Police then returned to Luzier and asked which direction he was shooting. Luzier said he was shooting in the field, but couldn’t give a direction. When confronted about the bat in the driveway, Luzier admitted he was shooting bats because he didn’t want them to get into his house.
Luzier then walked over to the injured bat and stepped on it, killing the bat.
Luzier was also observed to be drinking alcohol with a group of people on the porch.
Police then went to the Hidden Valley Speedway to speak with the victims. An elderly woman said she was struck in the leg by a pellet. She said she had been hurt but not injured by the pellet that fell from the sky.
Police spoke with a second victim who said her truck was damaged by pellets. Police observed small scratches on the hood of her vehicle where it had been struck by the pellets, and recovered a shotgun pellet from the windshield area.
A total of five vehicles sustained similar damage from falling shotgun pellets. Police photographed the damaged vehicles.
The area where the vehicles were damaged is about 600 feet away from Luzier’s property, but Luzier’s property is at a higher elevation than the parking area.
Police then returned to Luzier’s residence and showed him the evidence of the damage; however, Luzier was argumentative and said he didn’t believe the pellets would have traveled that far. Police informed Luzier that they were not going to argue with him and told him he could not discharge a firearm at flying bats, especially when there was a race nearby.
Luzier is free on $2,500 unsecured bail. He was represented by attorney Chris Pentz. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.