Dawayne Clark Graham, 32, of Woodland, who is accused of breaking into a home and drinking some Gatorade, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass, Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Graham is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass, felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both are misdemeanors of the third degree, and public drunkenness, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 14, at approximately 5 p.m. officers Elliott Neeper and Nicholas Kovalick of the Lawrence Township Police Department responded to the Carbon Mine Road, Antis Hill area for a report that a suspicious male had entered a home without permission.
The suspect, Graham, was found sitting along the Rails to Trails. He was shoeless and shirtless and was wearing gray shorts and black socks and Graham said he broke two of his toes.
Graham appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was fidgety and unable to stand still and gave rambling responses.
Graham said he got into an argument with his girlfriend in Curwensville and walked to Clearfield.
He said he spotted a house he thought belonged to a friend and said he thought he heard someone ask him to come up to the house, so he entered and drank some Gatorade that was on the counter. He said a man with a gun then chased him out of the house and Graham said he was lucky he wasn’t “capped” by the man.
Graham was asked if he was on any drugs. At first he said Subutex but later admitted he used methamphetamine the night before and was still feeling the affects.
Graham was then cuffed and placed in the patrol car and police spoke to the victim at his home.
The victim said he was in the living room with his son when he heard someone enter the kitchen. The victim said he got his handgun and entered the kitchen and saw a male drinking Gatorade. He said Graham told him he thought the house was the “Foster” residence before he told him to leave.
Graham’s bail is set at $10,000 monetary, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.