A Winburne man accused of assaulting a woman with an ATV waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Matthew Allen Rockey is charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and harassment, a summary.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 10, the victim reported she got into an argument with her boyfriend Rockey.
She said he threw her to the ground by the hair, and punched her in the face three times.
She said she tried to get away when Rockey drove an ATV and hit her with it twice.
She then got on the ATV and Rockey bit her on the arm. He then threw her off the ATV and hit her a third time with the ATV and punched her in the face again.
State police observed numerous bruises on the victim’s arms, legs, back, arm and shoulders.
The incident occurred along Limb Road in Cooper Township.