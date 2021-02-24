Robert Jeffery Bailor, 47, of Clearfield, who allegedly stabbed a 76-year-old man, has been transferred to the Torrence State Hospital for a psychological evaluation.
He had been incarcerated without bail in the Clearfield County Jail.
Bailor has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, a felony of the first degree; aggravated assault, a second degree felony; terroristic threats, a first degree misdemeanor; and simple assault, a second degree misdemeanor.
His preliminary hearing was scheduled yesterday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass, but it was postponed indefinitely due to his transfer to Torrence.
According to a previous article in The Progress, Clearfield-based state police reported that on Aug. 24, 2020, an attempted homicide via stabbing took place at a private residence on Clarendon Avenue, Lawrence Township between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Police said Bailor approached a 76-year-old man and “without provocation” began stabbing at the man with an edged weapon, causing injuries to the man’s neck and stomach.
Bailor was taken into police custody without incident at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
State police were assisted by units from the Lawrence Township Police Department and the Clearfield Borough Police Department.
Bailor is represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield.