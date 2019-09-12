A Clearfield man accused of a knife attack waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Senior Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.Gary Marshall Murgash, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the 2nd degree; two counts of simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person misdemeanors of the 2nd degree and harassment, a summary charge.
Murgash’s attorney, Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office, asked Hawkins to release his client on unsecured supervised bail. He said prior to this incident all his client had was a DUI in 2015 for which he entered the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. He said he believes his client is suffering from a yet to be undiagnosed mental health issue and said releasing him from jail would allow him to receive treatment.
Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab argued that $25,000 monetary bail is appropriate because the involvement of a deadly weapon and said Murgash poses a significant risk to the community.
Hawkins kept bail at $25,000 monetary, which Murgash did not post. He remains incarcerated in CCJ.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 2 at approximately 1 p.m., Clearfield Borough Police were were dispatched by county control to the area of Nichols and Weaver streets for a reported stabbing.
The male victim was being transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by ambulance for treatment.
Clearfield Borough Police Officers Bryce Green and David Hoover and Lawrence Township Police Officers Eric Routch, Devin Gill and Chief Douglas Clark arrived on scene and began to search for Murgash.
At approximately 2:15 p.m., Green and Hoover responded to the hospital to speak with the victim. The victim had a knife wound between his thumb and index finger that had cut the whole way to the bone.
The victim said Murgash had arrived at his residence and began arguing with the victim’s brother. The victim said he told Murgash to leave when Murgash threw a punch at him. The victim said he dodged the punch and pushed Murgash to the ground. Murgash then got up and left but returned a few minutes later with a knife.
The victim said Murgash thrust the knife toward his face and he put his left hand up to block the knife, resulting in it cutting his hand.
Murgash called county control and eventually told them he was in front of 315 Turnpike Ave. where he was apprehended without incident.