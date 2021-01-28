Raymond Richard Rowles, who is accused of strangling and assaulting a female in Clearfield, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday at Centralized Court before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
Rowles is charged with strangulation, a felony of the second degree; simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, which are misdemeanors of the second degree; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 22, Lawrence Township Police received a request to respond to the Budget Inn along the Clearfield Woodland Highway to check on the welfare of a female.
The caller reported a female was assaulted at the Budget Inn. The victim’s brother also called and reported Rowles had assaulted the victim and she was in the car with him.
Police requested they come to the police station to make a statement, which they did.
The victim said at approximately 11 a.m. Rowles started screaming at her because he saw her talking to her ex-boyfriend with whom she is still friends.
She said the argument escalated and Rowles got on top of her, and held his hands over her mouth and nose, preventing her from breathing.
He then put his hands around her neck and began to squeeze further preventing her from breathing. She said she began to feel dizzy and thought he was going to kill her.
She said she kneed Rowles in the groin, allowing her to break free.
She ran to the door but he got to the door at the same time and pushed her down, injuring her left leg and ankle.
She said she was able to get outside and she started screaming but he grabbed her, put his hand over her mouth and dragged her back inside.
Eventually she was able to send a text to a male relative asking for help.
Police reported the female had bruises to her face and neck consistent with her account.
Police then responded to the Budget Inn and took Rowles into custody and transported him to the police station to be interviewed.
Rowles denied the allegations and said the victim was upset with him and attacked him and started screaming because she wanted to get him into trouble because he had an active warrant for his arrest.
He also denied grabbing her by the throat.
Rowles is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza represented the commonwealth.