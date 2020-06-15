Jebrel S. Ennaw, 26, of Auburn, Maine, who, along with two other men, were found with $160,000 in cash in a hidden compartment in a vehicle, pleaded guilty yesterday at sentencing court before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Ennaw pleaded guilty to prohibited offensive weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and possession of a small amount of marijuana, an ungraded misdemeanor; and was sentenced to serve two years probation and pay a total of $1,100 in fines, plus court costs.
Ennaw had been charged with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, a felony of the first degree, but that charge was withdrawn by the commonwealth.
Ammerman said it is his understanding the state police are in agreement with the plea agreement with Ennaw.
Retired Trooper Aaron G. Tiracorda said this is correct, the state police are in agreement with the plea.
“There must be more to this story,” Ammerman said.
Ennaw’s attorney, Elisabeth K. H. Pasqualini of Harrisburg, said the investigation is now focusing on Isaiah O. Mokeme, 22, of South Portland, Maine who was also one of the three men in the vehicle. The third, Hassan Ali Sheikh, 22, of Columbus, Ohio has also accepted a plea.
According to Pasqualini, the federal government also charged Mokeme because he allegedly shipped cocaine using Federal Express.
Ammerman said he believes this is correct and Mokeme is currently in federal custody.
She said Ennaw renounces any ownership of the money and said Mokeme is contending the money is legally his.
She said her client doesn’t have a prior criminal record and is a truck driver and is in his senior year in college at the University of Maine. She said Ennaw received a call from a high school friend asking for a ride and unfortunately he agreed and he put himself in a bad situation.
“He’s not a bad guy, he just made a bad choice,” Pasqualini said.
As a condition of his probation, Ammerman prohibited Ennaw from testifying on behalf of his co-defendants.
Ammerman said his decision was made because now that he has pleaded guilty, he doesn’t want Ennaw to now go into court and take the blame for everything so that his co-defendants don’t get prosecuted.
Pasqualini said they do not object to this condition.
According to a previous article in The Progress, on Sept. 7, 2018, Tiracorda made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near mile marker 129 in Lawrence Township. Inside the vehicle were three men — Ennaw was driving, Mokeme was in the front passenger seat and Sheikh was in the back seat.
Immediately upon approaching the vehicle, Tiracorda said he detected the strong odor of raw marijuana. The three were removed from the vehicle and searched and Tiracorda said he found $3,000 in cash in Mokeme’s front pocket. Tiracorda said often in the illicit drug business, one person would finance the transport and have a large amount of cash on them.
The vehicle was searched and underneath the floor was found a hidden compartment. The compartment was pried open and inside was found a Glock 19 9mm pistol and 16 bundles of $10,000. When the money was counted at the station it totaled $159,459.
Sheikh claimed the handgun was his but couldn’t describe the gun or say what model it was. He then spoke to the other men in a foreign language and then said the gun was a Glock 19, Tiracorda said.
Mokeme said the money was his. He said it was from his green energy business in Maine.
At the Clearfield barracks, Tiracorda placed the money in a box and drug dog “Tom” was alerted to the presence of drugs when he walked it. An ionizer scanner also detected the presence of cocaine on the money and in the compartment inside the vehicle.