Amy Beth Grad, 40, of Punxsutawney, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for attacking a male with a knife and biting a State Police Trooper — and was sentenced to serve six months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail on Tuesday at sentencing court.Grad pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree; simple assault, and resisting arrest, both of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 1, 2018 at approximately 7:38 a.m. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a residence on Main Street in Mahaffey Borough and spoke with the victim, who was in front of the residence. The victim said he was arguing with Grad, when she tried to stab him with a knife.
The victim said the night before, he and his wife were arguing about general marital issues so he slept in the bedroom and she slept on the couch. At approximately 7:30 a.m. the victim said Grad came into the bedroom and started doing a “seductive Cleopatra-type of dance,” made a suggestive comment and was hissing at him.
He told her she needed to leave the room but she refused, therefore he tried leaving the room himself — but she blocked his path by standing in front of the doorway.
She then grabbed a sharp, smooth blade kitchen knife that was on top of the bookshelf. He said they engaged in a struggle when he tried to get the knife away from her and she unsuccessfully tried to stab him on the left side of his abdomen. She attempted to stab him again but he was able to grab her arm and push the knife into the wall, causing the knife to break.
As he was attempting to restrain Grad, she bit him in the upper right chest area, causing a slight injury. The victim said he was able to get away from Grad and went outside and sat in his vehicle to wait for the state police to arrive.
Two state troopers responded to the scene and attempted to take Grad into custody, but she refused to comply with their commands and had to be forced onto the ground outside of the residence in full view of the neighbors.
Grad was constantly screaming and acting in a “violent and tumultuous manner” and when they attempted to handcuff her, she put her hands underneath her body. But the state police successfully restrained her and placed her inside of a patrol vehicle.
It was then discovered that Grad still had the keys to the family vehicle. When a state trooper attempted to retrieve the keys from Grad’s right front pocket, Grad leaned over and bit a female trooper on the hand, causing pain, redness, swelling and bruising.
Grad was then driven to Penn Highlands DuBois for a mental health evaluation. During transport, Grad continually spat all over the back seat of the patrol car. After she was taken to the hospital, the patrol car had to be taken out of service to be professionally cleaned of potential biological contaminants.
In addition to the prison sentence she was given two years consecutive probation, fined $300 plus costs, ordered to abstain from alcohol, controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars/taverns. She was also ordered to undergo anger management counseling and is also to have no contact with the two state troopers who arrested her, however the male victim wished to have contact.
This is also a domestic violence case and she is prohibited from possessing firearms and Cherry ordered her to turn over all firearms and firearm licenses to law enforcement within 24-hours.
Grad was represented by court-appointed attorney Pat Lavelle of DuBois, the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab.