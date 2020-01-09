A Mahaffey man accused of child rape waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Bradley Thomas Barto, 22, is charged with rape of a child, a felony of the first degree; statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses, which are felonies of the second degree; corruption of minors, a felony of the third degree and indecent assault-victim less than 13-years old, a misdemeanor of the first degree and indecent assault-victim less than 16-years-old, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 9, a 14-year-old girl reported that when she was 12 years old, Barto allegedly had sexual relations with her at a residence in Mahaffey.
When interviewed by the state police on Aug. 11, Barto admitted to the accusations.