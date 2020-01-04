Bradley Thomas Barto, 22, of Mahaffey is facing charges for molesting a 12-year-old girl.
Barto is charged with rape of a child, a felony of the first degree; statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses, which are felonies of the second degree; corruption of minors, a felony of the third degree and indecent assault-victim less than 13-years old, a misdemeanor of the first degree and indecent assault-victim less than 16-years-old, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the investigation was initiated through a ChildLine report.
On Aug. 9, the now 14-year-old female victim was interviewed at the Armstrong County Child Advocacy Center. She told officials that when she was 12 years old, she and Barto had sexual relations at a residence in Mahaffey.
On Aug. 11, State Police troopers interviewed Barto in Burnside and he admitted to having sexual relations with the girl. He said it occurred at a friend’s residence in Mahaffey.
He said it was “dumb” on his part because of their age difference, but could not recall how old he was and how old the victim was.
He said he made a mistake and was concerned about becoming a Megan’s Law offender if he is charged.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris on Wednesday at Centralized Court, in hearing room No. 2 at 10:15 a.m. at the Clearfield County Jail.