A Madera woman accused of burglary waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Jerri Lea McGary, 29, of Madera is charged with burglary, felony of the first degree; criminal trespass, felony of the third degree and criminal mischief-damage to property, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 9, Clearfield-based state police responded to Kendrick Road in Woodward Township.
The victim reported that McGary and a male had forcibly entered an apartment, damaging the door.
The victim said he evicted the male on Dec. 7 and was not allowed to enter the property.
On April 28, bail was set at $25,000 monetary bail, which was not posted and McGary was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
Bail was reduced to $25,000 unsecured on May 12 and she was released.