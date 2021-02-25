Jacqueline M. Lidgett, 55, of Madera, who was allegedly involved in a DUI crash that killed a 2-year-old girl, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Lidgett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering welfare of children, and homicide by vehicle while DUI, all of which are felonies of the second degree, and aggravated assault by vehicle, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle by DUI; which are felonies of the third degree.
She was also charged with the misdemeanor offenses of recklessly endangering another person and DUI-controlled substance, and several summary traffic-related offenses including safety restraints violations for a child under the age of 4.
According to a previous article in The Progress, state police reported Lidgett was driving a 2008 Jeep Liberty south on the 400-block of Banion Road near Jimmie’s Curve in Bigler Township when for unknown reasons, Lidgett drove off the right side of the road and down an embankment, striking multiple trees before overturning onto the driver’s side and coming to an uncontrolled final rest.
The criminal complaint states that when troopers arrived on scene, Lidgett had already been transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment of her injuries. Penny A. J. Rodriguez, 33 months, was already determined to be deceased upon state police arrival.
The day after the crash, police interviewed Lidgett by telephone while she was still an inpatient at UPMC Altoona. Lidgett told police that all she remembered about the crash was swerving to miss something in the roadway, but did not remember what it was.
On Sept. 23, police viewed photos taken from security cameras at Reams Mobile Repair located at the 600-block of Banion Road, which was located in the vicinity of the crash scene. Photos revealed a black vehicle similar to Lidgett’s pass the business on Sept. 21 at 4:36 p.m. PSP were contacted by Clearfield County 911 the same day at 4:47 p.m. to report the crash. The photos showed the driver of the vehicle appearing slumped over the steering wheel and the vehicle was traveling over the fog line.
Police then requested UPMC Altoona save medical blood that had been taken from Lidgett upon arrival from the scene of the crash.
Police interviewed Lidgett at the Woodland barracks on Nov. 25. She told police she had no memory of the events leading up to the crash, stating the last thing she recalled was turning left onto Banion Road (state Route 453) and passing the Madera Moose and then being upside down.
Police asked Lidgett if she had ingested anything that would impair her ability to operate a motor vehicle, and she said no. Lidgett also agreed to release her medical records to police from UPMC Altoona.
Troopers were then able to take custody of the blood that was collected the day of the crash.
According to the complaint, Lidgett’s medical papers showed Lidgett’s urine sample tested positive for methamphetamine. The blood samples tested positive for the presence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, nortriptyline, O-desmethylvenlaxifine, lamotrigine, and diphenhydramine.
Lidgett is free on $250,000 unsecured bail. She was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.