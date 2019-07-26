A Madera man accused of breaking into a home and stealing a handgun had all charges bound over to to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.Chad Ryan Gallaher, 34, is charged with burglary, a felony of the 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both of which are 2nd degree felonies and criminal trespass-enter structure, a 3rd degree felony.
The victim testified that on May 16 she was at the Royal Oak Tavern in Smithmill at about 11 p.m. when Gallaher told her he was at her house and did some yard work, and “redecorated” and set a fire in the yard to burn some garbage.
She said she and Gallaher were friends but were not close.
Concerned about the fire she asked Gallaher to drive her back to her house so she could check on it. She said her house is just down the road from the bar.
When they arrived the fire was still burning so she put it out by pouring water on it.
She then returned to the bar and realized that Gallaher had planted some of her house plants in the yard and he must have been inside her house.
She returned to her house and went inside. She noticed her home had been rummaged through and and items had been moved. She also noticed her 9 mm Taurus handgun was missing so she immediately called the state police and reported the gun stolen.
She told troopers who arrived on scene what happened and she believed Gallaher had stolen the gun.
After Southern left, the victim said she and a friend drove to Gallaher’s grandfather’s home to look for him. She said she wanted to get her gun back because she was concerned Gallaher was going to sell the gun, perhaps that evening.
When they pulled up to the house, Gallaher saw them coming and opened the window. The victim told Gallaher to return her gun but Gallaher denied taking it.
Eventually he admitted taking the gun and he handed it back to her through the window.
She said the gun wasn’t loaded when he returned it but said it was loaded when he took it.
Several days later she said she received a text message from Gallaher stating he shouldn’t be charged because her door and windows were unlocked.
The trooper on scene testified and said the victim gave a similar account of what happened that evening, except she told him the reason she returned to her home is because Gallaher told her that her dog was left outside and he had to crawl through her window to let the dog back in, and she knew this wasn’t true and was sure the dog was inside her home.
After speaking with the victim he looked for Gallaher but didn’t fined him.
When asked by Gallaher’s attorney, Leanne Nedza of the public defender’s office, how long after recovering the gun did the victim report it back to police that she had it back. Southern said she called back at about 1:30 a.m. on May 17, but isn’t sure how long she had it before calling him.
Nedza asked him if the victim was intoxicated and Southern said she was not.
During closing arguments Nedza asked Morris to dismiss the burglary and trespassing charges, saying the commonwealth didn’t prove its case. She said Gallaher had permission to be on the property but the victim became irritated with him.
As for the theft charges, she said that is something for the jury to decide.
Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell II argued that the commonwealth did meet its burden and asked that all charges be bound over to court.
Morris bound over all charges and considered lowering his bail from $25,000 monetary, but he said the State Police left a note in his file that Gallaher has a history of running so he kept bail the same. Gallaher did not post bail and remains incarcerated in CCJ.