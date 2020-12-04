JOHNSTOWN — A longtime fugitive has been sentenced in federal court to 33 months in prison, three years’ supervised release and ordered to pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $82,129, on his conviction of filing false claims against an agency of the United States, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced on Thursday.
United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on William Fabiseski, 46, of Tunkhannock.
According to information presented to the court, from Feb. 10, 2007, to Aug. 23, 2008, Fabiseski, while incarcerated at the State Correctional Institute in Houtzdale, prepared and filed false, fictitious, and fraudulent income tax returns using the personal identifying information of his fellow inmates knowing such claims were false. The claims he prepared and filed were false in that the purported claimant’s address was false, and the wage and withholding information was false. Fabiseski then kept the proceeds.
Fabiseski was indicted on Jan. 31, 2012, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of filing a false claim against an agency of the United States, After more than seven years on the run, the United States Marshals Service located and arrested the defendant on Oct. 1, 2019, in Scranton. He was returned to the Western District of Pennsylvania for prosecution.
Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
U.S. Attorney Brady commended the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division for conducting the investigation leading to the prosecution of Fabiseski.