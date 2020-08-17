A Lawrence Township woman lost more than $91,000 recently in a phone scam.
According to the Lawrence Township Police Department, a female victim sent more than $91,000 to unknown suspects posing as a law enforcement agency.
The victim was threatened to send money or face charges. The incident is under investigation.
Each year police receive multiple reports from the public stating that callers are threatening legal action against them if a fine is not paid immediately over the phone.
The callers typically identify themselves as law enforcement or a collection agency and instruct their victims to pay the “fine” via money order or wire transfer to avoid arrest, prosecution and imprisonment.
No law enforcement agency will ever contact someone over the phone and require immediate payment or personal information.
Lawrence Township Police recommends the public to not follow their instructions or release any personal information.
If a resident receives such a call they are encouraged to hang up and call their local police agency. Do not give any personal information.