A Clearfield man who led police on a high speed chase on a motorcycle was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Sentencing Court.
Randall Scott Hipps, 51, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude police, a felony of the third degree; driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor of the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, DUI and numerous summary traffic violations. For the fleeing charge he was fined $1 plus costs and sentenced to serve a total of nine months to three years in state prison.
For the driving under suspension charge he was fined $2,500 plus costs and sentenced to serve six months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail concurrent to the previous sentence. For the DUI he was fined $1,000 plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ concurrent to the previous sentences, and for the possession of a controlled substance charge he was fined $1 plus costs, six months to one year in state prison concurrent to the previous sentences.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 25, Lawrence Township police spotted a motorcycle on River Road traveling at a high rate of speed.
The motorcycle also had an old blue Pennsylvania license plate with a 1988 registration sticker.
Police followed the motorcycle onto state Route 879 westbound.
When police attempted a traffic stop, the motorcycle accelerated and passed vehicles in a no passing zone.
The motorcycle traveled onto Woodland Road and made a hard left turn onto a dirt alley — where the driver lost control and crashed.
The driver then got up and ran but he was apprehended.
The driver was identified as Hipps and he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Hipps was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, the commonwealth was represented by Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office.