Dr. Jessica Ann Ayres, 41, of Clearfield, was accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for driving under the influence-impaired ability yesterday at ARD court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Ayres drove around a school bus that had its lights flashing and its stop sign and yellow stop bar extended while loading children on 4th Street in Clearfield on Nov. 18 at 8:37 a.m.
Ayres was stopped by Officer Austin Miller of the Clearfield Borough Police Department who said her motions were erratic and she showed signs of impairment.
During the hearing, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman asked what was the drug or drugs that Ayres had used that caused her to be DUI and if she had been drug tested.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said Ayres was not blood tested so she doesn’t know for sure which drugs Ayres took, but said Ayres did admit to police that she had taken gabapentin, which is a prescription medication but it is not a controlled substance. Her attorney, Chris Mohney of DuBois, said Ayres has a prescription for gabapentin.
Gabapentin is an anti-seizure/pain medication.
Lumadue argued that a blood test is not needed for this charge, only that the defendant had taken the drug to the extent that it impaired her ability to operate a vehicle and said it is possible that the defendant took more of the drug than what was prescribed.
Ammerman said he wanted it placed on the record that the defendant was using a non-controlled substance, which she had a prescription for and might have taken too much of the medication before driving a vehicle, so people don’t get the wrong idea about what happened.
He said he didn’t want people to get the wrong impression that the defendant was using hard drugs like methamphetamine.
Ammerman then accepted her into the ARD program, ordered her to pay $900 plus costs, $350 of which will go to the Clearfield Borough Police Department and placed her on ARD probation for six months. He also ordered her to complete the county’s DUI school within eight weeks, undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and to complete 60 hours of community service. Ammerman said her driver’s license would be suspended according to state Department of Transportation standards.
She was also found guilty to obedience to traffic control devices and was ordered to pay a $160 fine plus costs.