Kayce Marie Lee, 33, formerly of Mahaffey, who was given a lengthy state prison sentence for stabbing her husband, Richard Allen Bennett, 57, to death in February of 2018 had her appeal rejected by the state Superior Court last week.
Lee pleaded guilty to murder in the third degree and in December of 2018, she was sentenced to serve 20-40 years in SCI-Muncy by Judge Paul Cherry.
Lee appealed filed an appeal to the commonwealth court but it was denied on March 1, 2019.
She then appealed her sentence to the superior court. Her court-appointed attorney — Heather Bozovich — argued the commonwealth court had abused its discretion and did not properly consider mitigating factors, such as Lee suffered from battered spouse syndrome, in sentencing Lee to serve 20-40 years in state prison.
However, the superior court rejected those arguments.
“Based on the foregoing, we conclude that Lee has failed to present a substantial question that the trial court abused its discretion in fashioning her sentence. As such, we decline to review her sentencing challenges, and affirm the trial court’s judgment of sentence,” the superior court stated in its opinion.
On Feb. 4, 2018 Lee stabbed Bennett at their residence at 10882 Ridge Rd., Mahaffey following an argument. Bennett fled the scene after being stabbed. He was found dead approximately 24 hours later, lying 30 feet from the home.
According to a previous article in The Progress, following the Feb. 4, 2018 incident, Lee was interviewed by Punxsutawney-based state police. During the interview Lee said she had stabbed Bennett during a domestic dispute.
Lee said that on Saturday, Feb. 3, she and Bennett sat around the kitchen drinking “and having a good time” until Lee fell asleep in a chair in the living room.
She said Bennett woke up between 12:30 and 1 a.m. and the two began arguing and claimed Bennett hit her several times. Lee said she picked up a knife from the kitchen and made stabbing motions with the knife, but wasn’t sure where she stabbed the victim. By the time she retrieved her glasses, Bennett had left the residence.
Lee said she looked out the door and yelled for the victim, but he didn’t answer and she didn’t see him anywhere around. She feared Bennett would return so Lee took her daughter and went to her grandmother’s home where she dropped off her daughter, returned to the home, and looked both inside and outside for Bennett. Not finding him, Lee returned to her grandmother’s where she spent the night.
On Sunday morning, she said called around to family members to see if anyone had seen Bennett. With no success, Lee said she returned to the residence around 6 p.m. on Sunday and was still unable to locate Bennett. She said she stayed there to clean up the victim’s blood on the floor before returning to her grandmother’s home and calling family, the hospital, and 911, asking for help in locating Bennett.
State police confronted Lee with the fact that Bennett had only walked about 30 feet from the residence before collapsing and dying. Lee said she never saw Bennett lying between the swing set and driveway, even though she would have driven past the body on at least three occasions.
When police confronted her with the fact that Bennett was struck directly in the chest, Lee conceded that she had stabbed Bennett “a little harder than she had originally alluded to.”
Lee was examined for any visible injuries by state police, but none were found.