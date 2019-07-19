Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of a new police car at its meeting Tuesday night.
Supervisors purchased a Dodge Charger from C. Classic Dodge of Clearfield for $28,000 to replace the car that was totaled when it was struck by the vehicle of a fleeing suspect recently.
The township received $28,313 from its insurance company for the car, but Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the township will invest some more money into the new car because it will have the new car painted, decaled and have new electronics installed.
In other business, several residents complained about the poor condition of Spring Street saying it needs to be repaved and the ditches need to be cleaned out. Ruffner said the paving list has already been set so it won’t be paved this year, but Supervisor Randy Powell asked Roadmaster Ron Woodling to take a look at the street and try to get the ditches cleaned out this year.
Woodling said they have a busy construction schedule coming up but said he would do it.
Woodling also said Gulich Avenue from the borough line to Riverview Road is tentatively scheduled to be closed Monday for roadwork.
Supervisors voted to sell a roller for $20,000 to PA Coachlines and to purchase an excavator from C&R Boring for $20,021.
Supervisors also voted to hold a public hearing on the request of the F. Michael Sicks Post 1785 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Clearfield to transfer its liquor license from Clearfield Borough to its location at 1145 Industrial Park Rd. on Aug. 6 at 6:15 p.m.