Sgt. Julie Curry of the Lawrence Township Police Department gave the department’s statistics to Lawrence Township Supervisors for the month of July.
She said the department had 58 criminal arrests, four DUI arrests, 10 drug arrests, 15 summary arrests, 89 traffic arrests, 100 stops, 91 warnings issued, served 81 warrants and resided to 1,289 incidents and 17 accidents.
Curry reported Officer Elliott Neeper was named the Officer of the Month because he had numerous misdemeanor and felony arrests and traffic arrests.
“As usual he did a fine job,” Curry said.
Sgt. Curry stood in for Chief Douglas Clark, who was off.