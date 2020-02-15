Derek Prince, 33, of Houtzdale, who is accused of burglarizing a laundromat in Hyde, has waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Prince and Joshua Quigley, 41, of Woodland are accused of breaking into the facility on Feb. 1-2 and stealing money from a Skills Machine.
Skill-based slots are gambling machines where the biggest factor in winning depends on the player’s ability to play the game. The outcome of the game is based on skill instead of chance.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 2 at 8:20 p.m. Lawrence Township Police responded to 1703 Washington Ave. for a reported burglary and discovered someone had accessed the building through the roof.
Police accessed video surveillance of the laundromat, which showed a masked suspect enter the laundromat from the ceiling and cut the lock on a Skills machine. The suspect removed money from the machine and then exited through the roof.
The suspect then made a call and the vehicle returned to the crime scene and picked him up.
Video surveillance outside showed a Dodge Dart matching the description of Quigley’s vehicle arrive at the laundromat after closing. The vehicle pulled into the alley and a masked male suspect got out of the passenger side of the vehicle.
Quigley was also stopped by police that evening driving away from the Uni-Mart for having a burned out headlight.
Another officer reported stopping Quigley at 12:45 a.m. and Prince was a passenger in the vehicle. Prince was wearing clothing that matched that of the suspect in the video.
When interviewed Quigley initially denied involvmen but eventually said Prince had asked him for a ride to the UniMart, which he gave him. After dropping him off he said Prince called and asked him how to remove the electric meter.
He said there were several phone calls between the two before Prince asked him to pick him up, which he did at the intersection of Robinson Avenue and McPherson Street. He said Prince stole approximately $150.
Prince and Quigley have been charged with conspiracy-burglary, a felony of the second degree, conspiracy-criminal trespass-break into structure; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree; possession of instrument of crime and theft by unlawful taking, both of which are misdemeanors of the first degree.
Both remain in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Quigley was also scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Wednesday but it was postponed until next Wednesday.