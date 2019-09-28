Mark Allen Fleming, 22, of Kylertown, received a lengthy state prison sentence from Judge Paul Cherry after he pleaded guilty in three separate cases to drug, assault and DUI charges Tuesday at Sentencing Court.
They were open pleas meaning the commonwealth and the defense could not agree on a minimum sentence — leaving it up to Judge Cherry to decide.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, for the first case, on Dec. 17, 2018 state police responded to a residence at 1131 Cooper Ave., Grassflat to assist in a gun investigation.
Fleming was at the residence and was acting nervous. The trooper ran his information through the state police computer system and discovered he had warrants for his arrest from Centre County.
He was taken into custody and searched and troopers found a water bottle filled with syringes.
Fleming was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail where he was searched and a small amount of methamphetamine was found inside his pants and a Xanax pill was found in his pants pocket. For this case he pleaded guilty to contraband-controlled substance, felony of the second degree and was fined $1 plus costs and sentenced to two to four years in state prison.
In the second case, on March 1 at 4:25 p.m. state police responded to 66 Fleming Dr. for a domestic incident. State police interviewed the female victim who said she woke up Fleming so he could get ready and he started screaming at her for waking him up. The victim said she started to cry and Fleming put his hands around her throat to keep her from crying louder. He then struck her with a plastic toy lawnmower, cutting her left wrist.
State police reported she had visible marks on her neck and a small cut on her wrist. For this case Fleming pleaded guilty to simple assault and was fined $100 plus costs and was sentenced to 207 days to two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail concurrent to the previous sentence.
For the third case on July 2, Lawrence Township police responded to a single vehicle accident at 1803 Hoover Rd. A vehicle had left the roadway and struck a utility pole, snapping it in half and leaving power lines down on the roadway.
Police located the vehicle, a Ford Escort, and Fleming was driving the vehicle as he and his passenger were still inside. All inside suffered injuries but were able to exit the vehicle on their own and they refused treatment.
Fleming appeared under the influence of methamphetamine and when asked, Fleming admitted to smoking methamphetamine and had a glass smoking pipe in his front pocket.
Fleming was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw and he tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. For this case he pleaded guilty to DUI-controlled substances and was fined to $1,000 plus costs and was sentenced to serve three days to six months in CCJ concurrent to the previous sentences; possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $50 plus costs, and one year concurrent probation and roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs.
In addition to the prison sentences, Fleming was ordered to attend DUI school; he is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or any controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and he is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns. He was also ordered to pay $383 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department, and his driver’s license will be suspended according to state Department of Transportation standards.
Fleming was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab.