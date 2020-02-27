Daniel Katz, 41, of Houtzdale, who is accused of strangling and assaulting a disabled woman, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Katz is charged with strangulation, a felony of the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree; possession of marijuana-small amount and possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors; harassment and cruelty to animals, both of which are summary offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 14, state police responded to the Moshannon Valley Elementary School for a student who reported his mother was assaulted at their residence in Gulich Township.
Troopers responded to the residence and spoke to the victim who had cuts on her nose and chin, and bruising around her neck and chin. The female said she is unable to walk and uses a wheelchair.
The woman said she and Katz got into an argument that morning when he pushed her onto the bed. When she attempted to get up Katz, dropkicked her in the chest. When she tried to get into the bathroom Katz pushed her into the toilet and broke it.
He carried her into the living room and placed her on the couch. Katz then threw a bottle at her — cutting her chin — and then bit and cut her in the nose. He then punched her in the ribs several times and she fell to the floor. She said her dog then bit Katz on the hand and Katz punched the dog in the face.
Katz then picked her up, placed her on the bed and strangled her with his hands and then a piece of cloth, leaving marks on her neck.
Sandy Township police located Katz. His vehicle was searched and police found a small amount of marijuana and a smoking pipe.
Katz is incarcerated int the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Katz was represented by the Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by District Attorney Ryan Sayers.