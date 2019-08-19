Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw, Jr. announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week for the week of Aug. 12.
Shaw identified the Fugitive as Sarah Karcher, 38, of Dutch Hill Road, Bloomsburg.
Shaw stated that Karcher is wanted for failure to appear at criminal call on July 11, 2019, at which time a warrant was issued for her arrest.
On Feb. 26, the State Police Drug Law Central Section filed a criminal complaint charging Karcher with possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
The criminal complaint states that on Feb. 14, the defendant was a passenger in a vehicle that delivered a controlled substance to a confidential informant. After the delivery of the controlled substance, a traffic stop was conducted and the driver was placed under arrest. Within the vehicle, Troopers discovered a female’s zip up pouch which contained methamphetamine, two smoking devices, a scale, and numerous zip lock baggies.
On April 10, a preliminary hearing was held and all charges were held to court. On July 11, Karcher failed to appear for criminal call and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Anyone with knowledge of Karcher’s location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800)-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney web site at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”