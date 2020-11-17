John L. Irwin, 37, of Clearfield was found not guilty by a jury at the conclusion of a trial yesterday on felony drug delivery and gun possession charges — but was found guilty of the less serious drug possession charges.
The jury of eight men and four women deliberated about 90 minutes before finding Irwin not guilty on all felony charges, which include three possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one each for heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession of firearm prohibited and possession of firearm with manufacture number altered etc. But the defendant was found guilty of the misdemeanor charges, which included three counts of possession of a controlled substance — heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be conducted and Irwin will be sentenced afterward. Sentencing usually is held within 60 days of the verdict.
According to testimony at trial, Irwin was released from incarceration on Nov. 14, 2018 and was placed on state parole. In January, he violated his parole and failed to report to his parole officer as directed and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Jan. 14, 2019, state parole agents received a tip that Irwin was at a residence on Hill Street in Clearfield. Parole agents and two Lawrence Township Police officers arrived on scene and Irwin was located in an upstairs bedroom with Allen Erksine, Amber Johnson, and Johnson’s one-year-old child. Johnson, Erksine and the child were the residents of the bedroom and the home was owned by Erksine’s grandmother
Also found in the room was methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in small plastic baggies, a loaded handgun with its serial number removed inside of a shoebox, approximately $2,500 in cash and a notebook with names with dollar amounts next to them.
While in the home, parole agents said they heard Irwin state that everything found in the bedroom belonged to him.
An undercover agent with the state Attorney General’s office completed her testimony yesterday and said in her opinion, Irwin was the leader of a drug organization that included Erksine and Johnson. But under cross examination by Irwin’s attorney, Brian Jones of Philipsburg, she admitted she didn’t have any direct evidence that Irwin was supplying drugs to Erksine and Johnson, but believed he was due to the totality of the evidence, such as his frequent visits to the home, his name not appearing in the notebook as owing money, and Irwin’s statement that the items belonged to him.
Irwin took the stand in his own defense. He admitted to absconding from state parole. He said he was staying with a family member but he got into an argument with the family member and he was thrown out. Irwin said he didn’t have any money so he was living in a van he borrowed from a friend. He also admitted to using drugs in violation of his parole, and instead of giving himself up, he went on the run.
Prior to the incident he said he stayed in a woman’s apartment in Lawrence Park Village for two days. He said Erksine asked for a ride to Curwensville so he went to his house on Hill Street. Irwin said he, Erksine and Johnson were childhood friends.
He said he was there maybe 30 minutes when parole agents and police arrived and he was brought downstairs while they searched the upstairs bedroom.
Irwin said he did not claim ownership of the drugs. He said he told the parole agents, “How is everything you find here belong to me,” Irwin said. “It wasn’t even my house.”
Irwin said he believes the agents misunderstood what he said.
Irwin said he knew Erksine and Johnson used drugs and saw pipes on the table when he was there, but didn’t know they were selling drugs and didn’t see any drugs in the apartment when he was there.
He also said he didn’t know the gun was in the room and said it didn’t belong to him.
He also said the money did not belong to him and said he didn’t have any money in his wallet when he was arrested.
During his closing arguments, Jones noted that the commonwealth provided no evidence that Irwin supplied Johnson and Erksine with drugs and said if the gun was his, it would have been on his person and he wouldn’t have brought it there in a shoebox.
In his closing arguments, Senior Deputy District Attorney David Gorman noted the the undercover agent stated that people who supply drugs often have other people store their drugs and money for them to insulate themselves from prosecution. Gorman noted that Irwin was the only person who claimed the drugs and gun were his.
Jones said he and Irwin are pleased with the verdict and will not be appealing the misdemeanor drug possession and paraphernalia charges.
He said Irwin remains incarcerated for his parole violation, but said he is eligible to be released on Nov. 20 depending on input from the state parole board.