William Winkleman, 48, of Cherry Tree was found not guilty of strangling and assaulting a woman yesterday at a jury trial before Judge Paul Cherry.
Winkleman was accused of strangling and assaulting a woman during an altercation on March 26, 2020 at his residence in Cherry Tree and was charged with strangulation, a felony of the second degree; and simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
After deliberating for approximately 20 minutes, the jury found Winkleman not guilty on both charges.
The victim testified she and Winkleman had a turbulent relationship and he was often mentally and physically abusive. Prior to the March 26 incident she had moved out for a period and on March 11 she reported to the state police that Winkleman had abused her. But after filing the report she moved back in with him.
On March 26, 2020, she and Winkleman got into an argument over whether some neighbors should come over. During the argument Winkleman attacked her. She said she tried to run up the steps to get away but he grabbed her by the ankle and dragged her down the steps.
She said she scratched her leg on a nail on the way down.
Winkleman then started striking her and got on top of her, pinning her arms underneath his legs. He then put his hands around the neck and started to squeeze and told her, “This is the day you will die.”
She said she thought she was going to die and started praying. She said she was able to get onto her stomach and Winkleman continued to strike her in the back. Eventually the attack stopped.
She said the neighbors then came over and she said Winkleman blamed her for looking disheveled.
The victim said she stayed in the home until April 4, when they got into an argument again. She said she called a friend who lives in Johnsonburg and ran off and hid outside until he arrived.
She then stayed with her friend for several days in Johnsonburg. She said her throat continued to bother her so she went to the Emergency Room at Penn Highlands Elk. At the hospital, staff asked if she wanted to file a police report and she said yes.
During cross examination by Winkleman’s attorney, Thomas McKinley of Pittsburgh, the victim said she struggled with drug addiction during this time but said she wasn’t using any illegal drugs at the time of the incident.
She also said she is currently incarcerated in SCI-Muncy for a DUI-drugs conviction.
Parts of her testimony were contradicted by other witnesses during the trial. During cross examination by McKinley, lead investigator Trooper Craig Hooven said the victim gave a similar account of the attack itself, but she said the attack occurred after the neighbors had left — therefore, he didn’t interview the neighbors.
On March 11, 2020, he said the victim came to the Punxsutawney barracks to report Winkleman had physicially and mentally abused her in the past and has since moved out of the residence that she shared with him.
During the interview, Hooven said he suspected the victim was using methamphetaine because she was acting anxious. She also had scars on her arms and hands that appeared to be made from injecting drugs.
Also, when he asked if she ever asked the neighbors for help, the victim said they lived in the middle of the woods and didn’t have any close neighbors, but when he went to the residence to talk to Winkleman, he discovered there were numerous homes in the area.
A nurse and two physicians at Penn Highlands Elk testified and both doctors said the injury to the cartiledge in her throat is consistent with being strangled.
During closing arguments, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue noted that the victim was consistent about what happened during the attack and her injuries were consistent with being strangled and said she is a credible witness.
The nurse and emergency room doctor testified the victim didn’t have any outward physical injuries except for a scratch on her leg that she said was from a nail.
In his closing arguments, McKinley said the commonwealth has no evidence other than the victim’s testimony that the attack occurred and didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client committed the crimes.