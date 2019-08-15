A jury of six men and six women deliberated less than 20 minutes before finding Dennis Paul Hudgens, 62, of Frenchville guilty of 100 counts of child pornography charges yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Hudgens was convicted of 50 counts of possession of child pornography and 50 counts of conspiracy-possession of child pornography.
Hudgens was found in possession of an SD card and a laptop computer that contained more than 4,500 images and 450 videos of child pornography, many of which contained images of children being sexually assaulted.
Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. said the conviction means Hudgens will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. Shaw said it will be up to Judge Paul Cherry to decide on Hudgens’ fate, but said but said Hudgens would likely receive a minimum of 50 years in state prison as he has a prior felony conviction as well.
Shaw thanked the jury for their service in this case, saying it was a difficult case for the state police, the district attorney’s office and the jury who had to view some of the pictures Hudgens had on his computer and an SD card.
After the trial, Shaw also thanked his staff who work behind the scenes and they play a large role in the successful prosecution of a case. And in cases such as this one, they have to work with evidence that is traumatic to view.
According to testimony at trial, a state police investigator in Harrisburg discovered someone was sharing child pornography at a computer located at 509 Keewayden Rd. in Covington Township and notified regional state police authorities.
A search warrant was obtained and it was discovered Hudgens, who was living in a tent in the back yard of the residence, and Anthony James Terrizzi, 56, of Frenchville, had thousands of images and videos of child pornography on their computers.
Hudgens also had an SD card in his pocket containing thousands of images and hundreds of videos of child pornography.
It was also discovered Terrizzi sexually assaulted a local 10-year-old girl and took photographs and videos of him assaulting the girl, which were also found on Hudgens’ computer and SD card.
During closing arguments, Hudgens’ attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield argued the commonwealth didn’t prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
He said it is more likely Terrizzi put those images on the computer and the SD card and he did it without Hudgens’ knowledge.
During his closing arguments, Shaw said Hudgens initially denied knowing anything about child pornography, but eventually admitted knowing it was on the computer when interviewed by police.
He said a reasonable person would immediately report finding those images to police, but Hudgens initially tried to cover it up and only admitted he knew the images were on his computer when confronted by state police investigators.
Shaw noted the same software that was used to share and download child porn on the internet was found on Hudgens’ cell phone, computer and on he SD card he was carrying.
Shaw asked the jury to find Hudgens guilty of all charges.
“Each one of those kids are entitled to justice,” Shaw said.
After the verdict was read, Cherry ordered a pre-sentence investigation and a Megan’s Law assessment be performed on Hudgens prior to sentencing. Sentencing usually occurs within 60 days.
Terrizzi, who charged with child pornography and assaulting the 10-year-old girl, accepted a guilty plea late last week and is scheduled for sentencing next month.
It is an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t come to an agreement on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the discretion of the judge.
“Terrizzi is also looking at a substantial amount of time in jail,” Shaw said.