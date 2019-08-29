Terrance Sloan, 43, of Brockway who was accused of breaking a DuBois woman’s jaw, was found not guilty of all charges yesterday at a trial before Judge Paul Cherry at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
The jury deliberated for about 45 minutes before rendering its verdict.
Sloan was charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the first degree; simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
The witnesses had sharp differences on what occurred at the Nov. 26 incident.
Tuesday, the victim testified that Sloan and two other people came to her house looking for “Matt.” When she said Matt wasn’t there she and Sloan exchanged words. The victim said she used a racial slur against Sloan, who is an African-American. Sloan responded by punching her in the face.
Tiffany Campbell gave a similar account of what happened. She said she, Sloan, Brandy Spicher and another male went to the home were looking for Matt because he owed her money.
Yesterday, Michael McKendrick testified he was inside the victim’s home and said her boyfriend punched the victim in the face while she was arguing with Sloan.
Brandy Spicher testified she is Sloan’s girlfriend and she, Sloan and Campbell were having a three-way relationship. She said she didn’t see the punch but said Sloan couldn’t have thrown the punch from where he was standing.
Sloan took the stand in his defense and denied punching the victim and said he saw her boyfriend punch her. He said they went to the home so he could sell his car to the victim’s boyfriend because he had two girlfriends and needed the money.
In his closing arguments, Sloan’s attorney, Lance Marshall of State College, testified that the commonwealth did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. He said the evidence shows the victim was punched by her boyfriend, not his client, and noted how she waited more than a day before getting treatment at the Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room.
First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo said McKendrick’s testimony should be discounted completely because it isn’t credible and said Sloan should be found guilty of all charges.