The jury delivered a split decision on Wednesday in the case against Jonathan M. Chirdon, 40, of Duncansville, who was accused of assaulting a female with a knife and head-butting a state trooper.
Chirdon was on trial for two sets of charges, one for assaulting a female with a knife and a second case for head-butting a state trooper after being arrested.
On the first set of charges, he was convicted of aggravated assault-causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony of the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and harassment, a summary offense and is facing three to 12 months in prison, which is the standard range, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, who represented the commonwealth at the trial.
Sentencing usually occurs within 60 days.
Sayers said he is happy they were able to get a conviction for the assault on the state trooper.
“It is important to protect our officers and make sure we charge those individuals who do harm to them,” Sayers said in a phone interview with The Progress.
In the charges related to the assault of a female, it was a hung jury — meaning the jury wasn’t unanimous either to convict to acquit. The jury’s vote was 11-1 to acquit, Sayers said.
In this set of charges, Chirdon was charged with aggravated assault, felony of the first degree; aggravated assault, felony of the second degree three counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree and harassment, a summary offense.
Sayers said it is still too soon to tell if the commonwealth will retry Chirdon on the other charges. He said will have to discuss the matter with the victim before deciding whether or not to retry the case.
On March 28, 2020, a female reported she was assaulted by Chirdon at her home in Ramey after a night of drinking alcohol. She said Chirdon held a knife against her face and neck causing small cuts.
Chridon was arrested by the state police. While en route, Chirdon became agitated and removed his seat belt. Troopers then pulled over in Houtzdale and decided to move him to a different vehicle. When they did, Chirdon was uncooperative and troopers had to forcibly place him in the vehicle. When a trooper reached over to put a seat belt on Chirdon he head-butted the trooper in the face, injuring the trooper’s mouth.
Chirdon was represented by Ralph Thomas Forr Jr. of Altoona.