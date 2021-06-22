Both the prosecution and the defense rested during day six of the Kimberly Williams murder trial — and the jury is expected to deliberate the case today.
Closing arguments are scheduled for this morning. President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman will then charge the jury on the law before they begin deliberations.
Williams, 48, of Morrisdale is accused of shooting to death her disabled husband, Ronald Williams, 49, on March 14, 2019. Ronald Williams was shot in the head with a .22 caliber semiautomatic pistol. The commonwealth contends she shot her husband to receive $800,000 in inheritance, while Kimberly Williams’ attorney, Steven P. Trialonas of State College, is arguing the victim’s death was suicide.
Ronald Williams had a stroke in 2013 that left him a quadriplegic with only limited use of his right arm. As a result of the stroke, the Williams’ received a $3 million settlement from a hospital, which was put in a special needs trust fund to pay for the care of Ronald Williams. There was approximately $1 million remaining in the trust fund at the time of his death, according to testimony at trial.
Kimberly Williams is charged with murder in the first degree, aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, murder of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Firearms expert Cpl. Dale Wimer of the Erie Regional Crime Lab testified he performed the ballistics test on the Kel-Tech semiautomatic PMR30 pistol. He said the firearm fires a .22 caliber Rimfire Magnum bullet.
Because it is a magnum, the bullet is heavier and has a larger charge than a regular .22 caliber and was originally developed as a rifle round, Wimer said.
He said the gun performed as designed and determined the bullet and casing recovered from the scene was fired from the handgun.
He also performed a series of tests to see how far away the gun would deposit gunpowder on a target.
The tests were also filmed using a high speed video camera and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers showed still pictures of the muzzle flash of the gun when it was fired.
For the test, the gun was fired at a series of cloth covered panels at increasing distances to determine the distance gunpowder residue is no longer deposited on the target.
When the gun was fired in contact with the panel, the gupowder residue on the panel is in a relatively small circle because most of it goes into the hole. The hole also has a cross like shape where the gases tear the fabric, Wimer said.
The pictures showed that as the gun was moved back, the circle of residue on the panels increased, but its density would decrease, Wimer said.
The high speed photographs of the gunshots showed that the gun’s muzzle flash would hit the panels up until it was a foot away. When it was tested at 15 inches away, the muzzle flash no longer contacted the panels.
Between 48 inches and 72 inches, the pistol no longer deposited gunpowder residue on the panels.
During cross examination, Trialonas asked if human tissue would react differently than the cotton panels, and Wimer said it would.
The commonwealth and the defense disagree with the distance the gun was fired when Ronald Williams was shot. Last week, the commonwealth’s expert, Dr. Harry Kamerow, testified he believes the gun was fired from more than four feet away because he found no gunpowder residue in the wound.
The defense’s expert, Forensic Pathologist Dr. Gregory McDonald, testified yesterday that he believes the gun was in contact with Ronald Williams’ head because of the shape of the wound and the surrounding discoloration and tears to the surrounding tissues. He said Kamerow should have done more testing to find gunpowder residue in the wound.
Ronald and Kimberly Williams’ daughter, Angel Pelka, testified yesterday on behalf of the defense. She said her father was often abusive towards her and her mother, especially her mother.
“He could be mean and controlling,” Pelko said.
Before his stroke, she said her father would often threaten to commit suicide and it increased in frequency after the stroke.
He would also get upset over minor issues.
She also said her father would get very upset whenever Kimberly Williams was not around. She said when she went away for a few days prior to his death, she said he “shut down,” and barely ate or said anything to her.
Pelko said her father usually had a gun on him and said she saw him with the Kel-Tech. She said he liked the gun because it was light and easy to use.
During cross examination, First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza asked if Pelko knew her mother was having an affair with Terry Carter, and Pelko said at the time she did not know her mother was having an affair.
Trialonas recealled Trp. Frederick Burns to the stand so he could play for the jury a recording of Kimberly Williams’ 911 call. During the call, Kimberly Williams could be heard crying uncontrollably as she told the 911 dispatcher that her husband had shot himself in the head.
Kimberly Williams chose to not take the stand in her own defense.