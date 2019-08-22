Johnathan Maines, 21, of Madera has filed motions to have this third degree murder conviction overturned.
Maines was convicted of third degree murder at a trial by jury in January. According to testimony at trial, Maines stabbed Joshua Allen Sahm, 30, of Blandburg, Cambria County, in the back and in the neck with two knives on March 20, 2018 after they and a group of friends used methamphetamine all night and into the morning at an apartment in Madera.
In February, Maines was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to 20-40 years in state prison for the third degree murder conviction. At the time of the incident, Maines was on probation for a 2017 conviction for prohibited offensive weapons and false reports, and Cherry revoked Maines’ probation and re-sentenced him to two to five years in state prison to be served consecutively to the previous charge, giving Maines a total of 22 to 45 years in state prison.
On Tuesday at Motions Court, Maines’ attorney, Joshua Maines of Clearfield, said he filed motions to have his client acquitted of the crimes, saying the commonwealth didn’t have enough evidence to prove his guilt. He asked Cherry to look at the trial transcript as proof of his case.
Maines also filed motions for a new trial, saying during the trial the jury was shown a photograph of the victim that was inflammatory and prejudicial against his client.
Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab disagreed that the photo was inflammatory, stating it didn’t show the victim’s face.
Cherry said the commonwealth has 16 days to file a brief disputing Maines’ claims. He told Maines he doesn’t need to file anything more than what he already filed in his motion and in the transcript of the trial, but said he could file a brief if he wished.