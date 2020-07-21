George Raymond Irwin Jr., 38, who participated in an assault of an older male at the Hyde Unimart was sentenced to 70 days in jail by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at special sentencing court.
Irwin pleaded guilty to conspiracy-simple assault a misdemeanor of the second degree and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree and was sentenced to serve 70 days (time served) to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation.
He was also fined a total of $210 plus costs and was ordered to not enter onto the property of Unimart or have any contact with the victims.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 7, Lawrence Township Police were dispatched to the Hyde Uni-Mart for an assault. According to the victim, he was in the store playing the PA Skill game when the three defendants entered the store, grabbed him from behind, pushed him against the wall and grabbed him by the neck. All three allegedly choked him and slammed him to the ground.
The victim refused an ambulance but he was having difficulty breathing due to the choking and he had visible redness on his neck with hand marks on both sides of his neck. The victim’s hand was also injured and it was swollen and had a small mark on it.
Surveillance video from the store was obtained and it showed the three defendants enter the store. Jason Peters then smacked the victim in the back of the head, knocking off his hat. He then pushed the victim multiple times and pushed him against the PA Skills machine. They all begin yelling at each other before the defendants begin to walk away like they were going to leave. All three then turned around and Jeffrey Peters Jr., can be seen taking his turn at pushing the victim before he placed his hands around the victim’s neck, choked him and pushes him against the wall before releasing the victim and walking away.
Irwin then can be seen in a verbal altercation with the victim. They are standing chest to chest and Irwin uses his stomach to knock the victim to the ground. All three defendants then left the store.
The victim said the assault was over him helping a female with whom Jason Peters was in business. They were in the process of separating their businesses when things turned ugly, the complaint said.