Zachary Thomas Miller, 24, of Irvona, who is accused of burglarizing a home and possessing an illegal firearm, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Miller is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass-break into structure, felony of the second degree and make repairs/sell prohibited offensive weapons, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 5, at 3 p.m. Clearfield-based state police were dispatched to Main Street in Bigler Township for a burglary in process.
Upon arrival, police found Miller sitting in a vehicle outside of the residence.
Police spoke with the victim, who said he stopped by his house and saw Miller exiting the rear of the residence carrying a projector that belonged to the victim.
The victim said he confronted Miller, who said he was taking the projector to show his grandfather.
Multiple items had been taken from the victim’s residence and his camper which had been located on the property over the past month.
Police spoke to Miller who said he entered the residence through the unlocked back door. He then removed the projector to show his grandfather.
In the back of the vehicle, police discovered a sawed-off shotgun. Miller said the shotgun was his and was part of a trade with a friend for a side-by-side.
Miller is free on $25,000 unsecured bail. He was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Roy E. Cross III.