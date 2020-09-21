Michael J. Irby Jr., 27, of Philadelphia and formerly of Altoona, who is accused of robbing a photographer at gunpoint for taking pictures of his girlfriend in 2016, was re-sentenced yesterday to serve 14 months to five years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at a recent session of Sentencing Court.
Irby appealed his sentence and the state Superior Court ruled there was a miscalculation in his sentence, and instead ordered his sentence to be 14 months to five years.
The appellate process took so long that Irby was eventually paroled, having served his minimum sentence.
Ammerman said the issue yesterday was whether Irby would be sent back to jail as a result of the Superior Court’s ruling. His sentence was scheduled for two months ago, but it was continued to allow the commonwealth and Irby’s attorney, Scott Pletcher of State College, to deterine a way to prevent Irby from returning to jail.
Pletcher said he contacted the state Department of Corrections and they informed him the best way for Irby to avoid additional jail time would be for the sentencing order to state his sentence would end yesterday.
“There is no way I’m doing that,” Ammerman said.
Ammerman said the Superior Court ordered that he be sentenced to 14 months to five years in state prison, so that is what he is going to do.
“My intention is to sentence him to exactly what the Superior Court told me to do,” Ammerman said.
On the charge of robbery, a felony of the second degree, Ammerman sentenced Irby to pass a $1 fine plus costs and serve 14 months to five years in state prison.
Before issuing his sentence, Ammerman gave Irby the opportunity to speak and Irby accused Ammerman of violating his constitutional rights and would not stop talking for the rest of the hearing when Ammerman was issuing the sentence.
According to a previous Progress article, the victim operates an online women’s fashion magazine and has his own private photography business.
Irby’s girlfriend had modeled for several years when she asked the victim if he would do a photo shoot of her. On May 29, after the necessary releases were signed, he conducted the photo shoot that included some nude photographs.
On June 13, 2016 at approximately 5:30 a.m., the victim was at home in Bell Township when Irby came to the door and said to him, “I want that computer and that hard drive,” and pushed himself inside the building. Once inside, he pulled a black handgun from his pocket and pointed it at the victim. Irby said he was going to shoot the victim in his own home if he didn’t give him the computer and the laptop with the woman’s pictures.
“I figured I was going to die,” the victim told police.
The victim said he never met Irby before but said he believed it was the model’s boyfriend. He said he knew her boyfriend was named Mike and was African-American.
The victim said he gave Irby his laptop computer and his external hard drive. Irby then demanded the camera and his cell phone, and he gave those to him as well.
Irby then left the victim’s house — but before he did, he said if the victim ever took pictures of his girlfriend again he would kill him.
The victim said the laptop computer was worth about $1,000, the external hard drive about $200 and the camera about $600. However, he said the laptop computer and the hard drive contained all of the information needed for the magazine and said it was worth about $25,000. Because of the robbery, he said he couldn’t publish the magazine the next month.
The stolen items were never recovered.