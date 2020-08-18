Ching Yam Yeung, 21, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who rammed a police car while fleeing police on a high speed chase, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve six months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at sentencing court.
Yeung pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree, two counts; fleeing and eluding police, a felony of the third degree; recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree; criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree; accidents involving damage to attended vehicles, misdemeanor of the third degree; and numerous summary traffic violations.
It is a time served sentence because Yeung has been incarcerated since June of 2019. His case was delayed significantly because Yeung was twice sent to the Torrence State Hospital for psychological evaluations, Ammerman said.
Ammerman asked the arresting officer, Trooper Zachary Moran of the Clearfield-based state police, if he was in agreement with the plea deal. Moran said he was in agreement because the incident was the result of a mental health episode on the part of Yeung.
“The defendant didn’t speak to anyone for multiple months and was unable to communicate with us or his court-appointed attorney,” Moran said.
To date, Yeung has been incarcerated for 432 days, Moran said.
Ammerman also sentenced Yeung to serve one year consecutive probation. He also ordered him to pay $1,741 restitution to the state police, and $4,130 to the victim.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 11, 2019 at 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 121, troopers observed a red Toyota Corolla driving 45 miles per hour in the left lane and its emergency flashers were not activated.
The trooper followed the vehicle for one mile and activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle then fled at speeds in excess of 100 mph and was passing vehicles on the berm of the road.
State police deployed spike strips on the Interstate near mile marker 147, which flattened all four tires of Yeung’s tires. Yeung continued to flee and his vehicle struck a passing vehicle near mile marker 148 as Yeung continued to flee. A state trooper positioned his cruiser in front of Yeung’s vehicle, but Yeung rammed the cruiser and continued to flee eastbound.
State police performed a PIT maneuver causing Yeung’s vehicle to come to a stop and he was arrested and incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
Yeung was represented by Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.