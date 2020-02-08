President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman rejected the plea agreement Monday during Special Sentencing Court of an Iowa man accused of ramming a police car during a high speed chase.
Ching Yam Yeung, 20, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa agreed to plead guilty to aggravated assault, felony of the second degree, two counts; fleeing or attempting to elude police, a felony of the third degree; recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief-damage to property, misdemeanors of the second degree; accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, misdemeanor of the third degree and six summary traffic violations and was to serve a minimum of six months in jail.
However, Ammerman rejected the plea calling it “inadequate” for the gravity of the offense and placed the case back on the trial list.
Yeung was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearing.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 11 at 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 121, troopers observed a red Toyota Corolla driving 45 miles per hour in the left lane and its emergency flashers were not activated.
The trooper followed the vehicle for one mile and activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle then fled at speeds in excess of 100 mph and was passing vehicles on the berm of the road.
State police deployed spike strips on the Interstate near mile marker 147, which flattened all four tires of Yeung’s tires. Yeung continued to flee and his vehicle struck a passing vehicle near mile marker 148. Yeung continued to flee. A state trooper positioned his cruiser in front of Yeung’s vehicle, but Yeung rammed the cruiser and continued to flee eastbound.
State police performed a PIT maneuver causing Yeung’s vehicle to come to a stop and he was arrested and incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.