An inmate who had drugs hidden in his underwear at the Clearfield County Jail was sentenced to serve a minimum of nine months in CCJ by Judge Paul Cherry on Tuesday at sentencing court. Gage Adam Leonard, 22, of Williamsburg pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance-contraband/inmate, a felony of the second degree, and was sentenced to serve nine months to two years minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation.
However, Leonard is currently serving a jail sentence in Blair County where he is also enrolled in a drug treatment program. At the request of Leonard’s attorney, Pat Lavelle of DuBois, Cherry allowed him to start his sentence once the treatment program is completed.
In addition to the prison sentence, Cherry sentenced him to two years of consecutive probation, fined him $300 plus costs, and ordered him to have no alcohol, or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and prohibited him from entering any bars/taverns.
The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab.According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 26, an inmate told a corrections officer that Leonard wanted his underwear because there were drugs in them.
Jail staff searched Leonard’s belongings and found the underwear. Inside the underwear, five small baggies were found by officials.
The baggies contained suspected methamphetamine, Buprenophine, and amphetamine.