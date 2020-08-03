Maurice T. Hamilton, 39, of Camp Hill pleaded guilty to assaulting a corrections officer at SCI-Houtzdale. The plea was entered in front of Judge Paul Cherry at a recent session of sentencing court.
According to a previous article in The Progress, on Jan. 26, 2017, Hamilton was on the phone when a corrections officer ordered him to hang up and return to his cell. Hamilton became angry and punched the corrections officer in the face several times with his fists causing a bloody nose and a lacerated lip.
Hamilton pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree; and simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Cherry sentenced Hamilton to serve one to two years in state prison consecutive to all other previous prison sentences.
Hamilton is incarcerated at SCI-Phoneix, according to state Department of Corrections documents. Hamilton participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing.