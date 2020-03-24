An inmate who assaulted a corrections officer at SCI-Houtzdale received a lengthy prison sentence from Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at sentencing court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Dion Capers, 32, of SCI-Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony of the first degree, and was sentenced to serve 90 to 180 months (7.5 to 15 years) in state prison consecutive to any previous convictions.
Capers is also serving a 20-40 year prison sentence and because the new sentence was made consecutive, it would not start until the previous one is completed.
It was an open plea meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree to a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the presiding judge to decide.
Caper’s attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, asked that Capers be sentenced in the standard sentencing range pf the sentencing guidelines and the new sentence be concurrent to the 20-40 year term because this would allow the parole board to determine Caper’s maximum sentence.
Capers also spoke at the hearing and said he takes responsibilty for his actions asked for leniency saying he has had a history of mental health issues.
“I would like to apologize for the many things I have done,” Capers said.
Capers asked Cherry for leniency and said with the coronavirus emergency he didn’t know “the world was coming to an end” when he committed the crime.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers asked that Capers be sentenced in the aggravated range and the sentences be run consecutively. Sayers said Capers brutally assaulted a corrections officer causing severe injuries. He said the corrections officer was in line to be a police officer for the City of Pittsburgh or a state trooper and now this is unlikely due to the injuries suffered in the assault.
And Sayers said if the sentences were run concurrently, Capers would be eligible for release when he is 46 years old.
“This is a man who should not be out on the streets,” Sayers said.
Judge Cherry said he would sentence Capers in the standard range but he made it consecutive to his previous sentence. Capers participated in the hearing via videoteleconferencing. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the county court system canceled trials and hearings except for hearings involving incarcerated defendants and those defendants are not being transported to the courthouse and are participating via videoteleconferencing.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 13 at 6:48 p.m. a corrections officer at SCI-Houtzdale was making his rounds on the top tier of I-Unit A-pod when Capers came out of his cell and began punching the victim. The victim fell and hit his head on the floor, knocking him unconscious. While the victim was on the flood unconscious, Capers continued to punch him several times in the head, according to witnesses.
The victim was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona. The victim was diagnosed with a fractured skull and tramatic brain injury. The assault also caused the victim to have a seizure.
After the assault, Capers was recorded on video bragging about the attack.