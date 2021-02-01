Ricky Cribbs, 52, who was found with hand-drawn child pornography while in state prison, had his probation revoked by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday and was resentened to state prison.
At the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said Cribbs pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault in 2000 and 52 counts of child pornography in 2007.
Cribbs reached his maximum sentence on the 2000 case, but the state prison system could not release him because he didn’t have an approved residence.
On May 6 while incarcerated at SCI-Albion, staff found numerous hand-drawn pictures of child pornography depicting sexual violence against young female children.
The Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to have Cribbs’ probation revoked, and Cribbs was transported from SCI-Albion to the Clearfield County Jail, Lumadue said.
Cribbs was charged in Erie County with draw any obscene material in which any minor is depicted, and possess obscene by an inmate, both of which are misdemeanors of the first degree. The charges were bound over to court following a preliminary hearing, Cribb’s attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office said.
Lumadue noted Cribbs is classified as a sexually violent predator under Megan’s Law.
The probation department recommended Cribbs be sentenced to a minimum of two years and a maximum of 12 years, Lumadue said. Johnston asked that Cribbs be sentenced to a minimum of six months and a maximum of three years in state prison and let Erie County decide much of his sentence if he is found guilty.
Cribbs spoke in his own defense and argued his constitutional rights are being violated. He said that he hasn’t hurt anyone, has not acted disrespectful to any guards and said he has a constitutional right to draw those pictures.
“I am allowed to express how I feel,” Cribbs said.
Ammerman said he doesn’t understand why Cribbs would do something like this, especially when he is already in jail for child pornography.
“It is beyond me,” Ammerman said. “It is just so stupid.”
Ammerman then sentenced Cribbs to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years in state prison.
Cribbs is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail and participated in the hearing via electronic video teleconferencing.