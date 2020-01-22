An inmate at SCI-Houtzdale who sprayed urine in the face of a corrections officer received a lengthy prison sentence by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at sentencing court.
Angel Manuela Ortiz, 27, an inmate of SCI-Houtzdale, pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment by prisoner, a felony of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 20 at 4:45 p.m., a corrections officer reported he was serving food to Ortiz at SCI-Houtzdale when Ortiz refused to remove his hands from the feeding aperture because the CO wouldn’t change the channel on the TV for him. The corrections officer said he left Ortiz’s cell and when he returned, Ortiz used a shampoo bottle to spray urine in his face.
The corrections officer said he knew it was urine due to its strong smell. The CO’s shirt was sent to the Erie Regional Crime Lab, and the shirt tested positive for urine.
Ortiz’s attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office said his client is willing to accept the plea, but asked Cherry make the sentence concurrent to all previous sentences because his client would reach the maximum on his current sentence next year.
However, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue objected to this and asked the sentences be made consecutive due to the nature of the crime.
Cherry sentenced Ortiz to serve 21 months to four years in state prison to be served consecutive to all previous sentences. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.