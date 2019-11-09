An Indiana teen involved in a riot in Coalport where shots were fired waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Thursday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Charles Michael Smith, 19, of Indiana, is charged with riot/plan or use firearm/weapon, a felony of the third degree; and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 26, Smith and a group of eight individuals confronted a group that included William Cochran, 33, of Coalport, and James Potts, 18, of Fallentimber, and other known juveniles outside of a residence at 531 Main St., Coalport. An altercation broke out and the two groups started throwing objects at each other and two known juveniles began firing guns.
State police obtained surveillance video of the incident from the Coalport Alliance Church and troopers interviewed several of the juveniles shown in the video. They said they went to Coalport to fight someone named “Jimmy” and several of them brought weapons including baseball bats and firearms. They said they went to the house and the two groups started throwing objects at each other and two of the juveniles fired their guns in the air before running away.
Smith is free on $2,500 monetary bail, which was posted using Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
Jasiah Williams, age 18, of Indiana, and Cole Brown of Indiana have also been charged with riot and disorderly conduct.
Four juveniles were also charged with riot, disorderly conduct. Two juveniles were charged with: riot, possession of firearm by minor, felony three; firearm not to be carried without a license, felony three; terroristic threats, misdemeanor of the first degree; propulsion of missiles onto roadway, misdemeanor two; recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor two; and disorderly conduct, according to a previous article in The Progress.