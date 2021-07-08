Caleb Silas Eskridge, 27, of Georgetown, Ind. who stole more than $10,000 in gold and merchandise, accepted a guilty plea and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman on Tuesday.
Eskridge pleaded guilty to burglary, felony of the first degree; theft by unlawful taking, and access device fraud, felonies of the third degree, and receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Ammerman sentenced him to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years in state prison.
He was also ordered to pay restitution of $10,122 to the victims.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Dec. 15, a real estate company reported to the Lawrence Township Police Department that someone was making unauthorized purchases at Lowe’s in Clearfield using the company’s charge account.
The victim reported he discovered the charges while reviewing his monthly statement. He said the charges were being made in the name of one of the company’s subcontractors.
The subcontractor was called into the office and said he knew nothing of the charges. He said he had hired Eskridge but has since fired him.
Officers also spoke with a manager at Lowe’s who said a person claiming to be the subcontractor made the purchases. The description fit that of Eskridge. Lowe’s didn’t ask for identification from the man until the last time and the male left without completing the purchase.
Invoice statements from the real estate company showed Erksine purchased $9,033 worth of merchandise using the company’s account.
On Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Lawrence Township Police responded to a residence in Clearfield for a reported burglary.
The victim reported she and her husband had just returned home when they noticed footprints in the snow leading to their front door.
They then discovered a lockbox containing their credit cards was missing and $500 worth of gold coins was missing from a dresser.
She said she suspected Eskridge, who is friends with their daughter, as the culprit.
She said she knew Eskridge was living in an apartment in Clearfield Borough. She said she called him and asked him to tell the truth but he denied stealing anything.
The victim said they are in the process of cancelling the credit cards.
Police told the victim they are familiar with Eskridge as he is a suspect in another theft.
Shortly afterwards Lawrence Township Police were contacted by the Clearfield Borough Police who said they responded to a call and found credit cards in an apartment belonging to the victim.
When Lawrence Township Police arrived at the apartment, Eskridge was inside with another male.
Eskridge was asked where he got the credit cards and he said they belonged to the victim’s daughter and they were planning to run away together.
When asked why he would think that when her name isn’t on the credit cards, Eskridge said he didn’t look at the names.
Police were able to confirm that the victim’s daughter was at work at the time of the purchases.
Eskridge also denied any knowledge of the gold coins.
Police asked Eskridge to come to the Lawrence Township Police Station to be interviewed, Eskridge refused and said he wanted an attorney so the interview was ended.
The other man is the tenant of the apartment. He told police Eskridge owes him $300 for allowing him to stay there. When he found the credit card receipts he called the police.
The first receipt was for a crossbow that was purchased for $423.99 at Rural King on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. using a credit card belonging to the victim.
It was also one of the credit cards found in Eskridge’s possession.
Another receipt was for $712 for a chainsaw, boots, a jacket and lined pants at Tractor Supply Co in Clearfield.
Police searched Eskridge’s car and found multiple tools and tool accessories matching some of those that were illegally purchased at Lowe’s.