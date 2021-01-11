A Indiana man who participated in a Coalport riot was sentenced to a minimum of one month in jail yesterday by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Charles Michael Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to riot-plan/use of firearm or weapon, a felony of the third degree and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree and was fined $250 plus costs, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 26, 2019, Smith and a group of juveniles went to a residence along Main Street in Coalport to confront James Potts and William Cochran.
Several juveniles in the group brought baseball bats and firearms because they believed the other group was armed.
An altercation broke out between the two groups on Main Street and they began throwing items at each other. Two of the juveniles in the defendant’s group threw baseball bats and had bats thrown at them.
Gunshots were fired in the air before the altercation ended.
The incident was recorded by a nearby video surveillance system.
Smith was represented by court appointed attorney Brian Jones of Philipsburg; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.