Amy Jo Clark of Hyde was sentenced to a total of 180 days in the Clearfield County Jail by Judge Paul Cherry for trafficking methamphetamine and DUI yesterday at sentencing court.
Clark pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; and DUI-controlled substance/2nd offense, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and was sentenced to 90 days in jail each to be served consecutively.
Cherry ordered her to report to CCJ on Feb. 25 because the jail is currently on lockdown due to positive COVID-19 tests at the jail.
Clark was also sentenced to serve two years consecutive probation, fined $1,500 plus costs on the DUI charge, and $300 plus costs on the possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
She was also ordered to complete DUI school and was informed her driver’s license would be suspended according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation standards.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 28, 2019, Lawrence Township Police initiated a traffic stop on Clark at 9:22 p.m. for not having her registration plate illuminated.
Clark showed signs of impairment, and inside the vehicle police found a stun gun, methamphetamine, a scale, and packaging material consistent with the distribution of methamphetamine.
Clark admitted the items were hers. She said they are for personal use but does sell methamphetamine to friends from time to time.
She was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw and she tested positive for methamphetamine.
Clark was represented by court appointed attorney Patrick Lavelle of DuBois; the commonwealth was represented First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.